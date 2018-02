BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA)–Crews are on the scene of a fire that sent a house up in flames on Wilderness Trail in Blacksburg.

Cherokee County Dispatch said the fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

7 News crew at the scene is told no one was hurt, and the house is abandoned.

Antioch, Blacksburg, Buffalo and CKC Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

Fire officials are investigating what caused it.

This is a developing story.