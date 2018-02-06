More suspicious packages reported in Anderson Co., dispatch says

Related Coverage FBI takes over after 3 reports of suspicious packages in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Dispatch says deputies responded to reports of suspicious packages early Tuesday morning in Anderson.

Dispatchers received a report around 5:51 a.m. of a package at Masters Boulevard and Highway 29. Another package was reported around 6:07 a.m. at Broadway Lake Road and Paul’s Landing.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch said the scenes had been cleared. No immediate details were available.

On Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the FBI has taken over an investigation into suspicious packages.

Sheriff Chad McBride said there have been three incidents in recent weeks near the Starr community.

One package was found Sunday afternoon on the side of a road near Richland Drive and Highway 29 – not far from where an explosive device injured a man. A report says the victim was hurt when he opened a box found at the intersection of Travis and Martin Road on Jan. 30.

