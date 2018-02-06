Drake’s destiny: 15-month-old from Greer fights rare, incurable disease

GREER, SC – With a stroke of a crayon, little masterpieces and some giggling filled the kitchen of the O’Sullivan house Tuesday night.

It was a good night.

For parents Eric and Tarah, every day, they say, is unpredictable as they raise their 15-month-old son, Drake. The couple says they go through each day treating it as if it could be his last.

“When you watch someone suffer and there’s nothing you can do, you do whatever it takes,” explained Tarah O’Sullivan.

Drake, the youngest of four, was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder shortly after he was born.

The disease, known as NonKetotic Hyperglycinemia, or NKH, makes it difficult for children with it to break down the amino acid glycine.

The disease is known to be incurable.

“They brought us in and every doctor, all the assistants, all the residents were in there,” Tarah recalled. “We knew it was bad.”

Within the first ten days of Drake’s life, the Greer couple said they were forced to decide if they wanted to spend the remaining days of his life at the hospital or take him home, to pass away more comfortable.

Tarah O’Sullivan explained that doctors warned he only had a few days to maybe a week left.

“God would choose if his brain stopped or his heart stopped, but we weren’t going to be the one to make that choice.”

And in the end, Drake’s destiny wasn’t defined by those numbers.

Now, the bright-eyed boy is fighting just as hard as his parents every day, to beat the odds.

“Don’t let your joy be stolen by a number,” said Eric O’Sullivan. “He’s put in a lot of work to stay around.”

That includes suffering through seizures.

On a bad day, that could mean one every 10 minutes, according to Tarah.

In August, the O’Sullivans created the Drake Rayden Foundation to raise money for his treatments.

The couple is also working with doctors around the world to find a cure, all while praying for a breakthrough.

“You don’t let your joy be stolen by something someone else tells you,” said Eric O’Sullivan. “Let your joy come from the Lord, and then you move forward.”

To help the O’Sullivan family spread awareness or donate to their Foundation, click here:

https://www.facebook.com/DrakeRaydenFoundation/

Or

https://www.drakeraydenfoundation.com/