Four Gamecocks Invited to NFL Combine

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (February 6, 2018) – Four University of South Carolina football players have been invited to participate in the annual NFL Combine, the league office announced today. The combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 27 – March 5.

Representing the Gamecocks will be tight end Hayden Hurst, cornerback JaMarcus King, linebacker Skai Moore and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

Hurst, a 6-5, 250-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., is the lone Gamecock junior to declare for the NFL draft. Considered one of the nation’s top tight ends, Hurst was named first-team All-SEC by both the Associated Press and the league’s 14 coaches. A semifinalist for both the Mackey Award and the Burlsworth Trophy, Hurst logged 44 receptions for 559 yards while scoring three touchdowns (two receiving and one rushing). A two-time team captain, Hurst finished his career with 100 catches for 1,281 yards. He had more receptions than any other tight end in school history, and finished second among tight ends in receiving yards. Following the season, he was given the Strength & Conditioning Award, the Unselfish Teammate Award for the offense, and the Tenacity Award for the offense.

King, a 6-2, 186-pounder from Mobile, Ala., spent just two seasons in Columbia, but started 24 of 26 games in that span for the Garnet & Black at cornerback, including all 13 during the 2017 campaign. A Reese’s Senior Bowl participant, King registered 41 tackles, two interceptions and a dozen pass breakups in his final season for the Gamecocks. His 14 passes defended ranked third in the SEC. Following the season, he was recognized with the Unselfish Teammate Award for the defense.

Moore, a 6-2, 218-pounder from Cooper City, Fla., finished his career as the only player in school history and just the 15th in FBS history to lead the team in tackles in four seasons. Moore posted 93 stops in 2017 and 353 during his career, sixth on the school’s all-time list. A two-time team captain, Moore also tied the school record with 14 career interceptions. He was a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches and earned second-team accolades by the Associated Press following his final campaign for the Garnet & Black. He also earned the Comeback Player of the Year Award, won the Joe Morrison Award as the MVP of the defense, captured the Leadership Award for the defense and was named the Steve Wadiak Most Valuable Player for the Gamecocks in 2017.

Stallworth, a 6-2, 305-pounder from Mobile, Ala., was the leader of the defensive front line for the Gamecocks in 2017. He started all 13 games as a senior (giving him 31 in his career), recording 30 tackles while leading the team with 10 quarterback hurries. Following the season, Stallworth was presented with the Unselfish Teammate Award for special teams and given the Leadership Award for special teams.

The NFL Scouting Combine is a week-long showcase where college football players perform physical and mental tests in front of National Football League coaches, general managers and scouts.