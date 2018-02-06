Funeral arrangements announced for Union Co. teens killed in crash

UNION, SC (WSPA) – The first of three Union County teenagers killed in a wreck over the weekend has been laid to rest.

Charner Inabinet, Kirslyn Richardson and Hunter Carter died after a wreck with a truck in Laurens County.

The driver of the truck also died in the crash.

Charner Inabinet’s funeral was held Tuesday at Lower Fairforest Baptist Church.

Visitation for Kirslyn Richardson will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, and services will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Hunter Carter’s visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 at First Baptist Church of Union. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.