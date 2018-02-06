Help deputies find missing McDowell Co. woman

MCDOWELL COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 45-year-old woman.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Renee Mousseau Austin, of Marion, was last seen on Feb. 2.

Austin’s mother reported her missing on Feb. 3.

According to the release, Austin’s last known address was at a home on Hall Estates Drive.

Austin was described to be 5-foot-4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.