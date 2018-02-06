Home invasion victims tied up, held at gunpoint in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – Victims of a home invasion in Travelers Rest were held at gunpoint and tied up, according the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The report says the home invasion happened on Feb. 5 on Lauren Kay Rd. around 1:45 a.m.

The people were awakened and confronted by at least 2 suspects with guns.

The victims were held at gunpoint and tied up.

The suspects then left the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

