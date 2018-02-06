Little Free Library unveiled at Asheville fire station

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The POP Project, an Asheville-based nonprofit, along with the Asheville Fire Department, unveiled a public Little Free Library at Fire Station 2 on South French Broad Avenue in Asheville on Tuesday.

The library boxes are part of a grassroots movement, where people passing by are “invited to peruse the selection, take a book from the library (either to keep or return later), or leave a book to share with other in the community.”

According to a news release, the Little Free Libraries at the Asheville fire departments were built by students in the Green Opportunities GO Build Program, which gives students employment skills training and personal and professional development activities.

“We are so excited that the fire department is allowing us to place Little Free Libraries at their station,” Sarah Giavedoni, volunteer director of book donations for the POP Project. “POP’s goal is to provide books where there are few or none. To have book available at bus stops is a great chance for riders to transform their waiting experience into an opportunity for learning or entertainment.”

According to the release, gently used books have been placed in the library box for all ages. Books for preschool and elementary readers were provided through grant funds from the Duke Energy Foundation.

A second Little Free Library will be placed at Station 5 in Asheville, also sitting near a bus stop, which will allow bus riders to take a book or leave a book while waiting for the bus.