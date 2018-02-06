Seneca woman accused of attempted murder

SENECA, SC (WSPA)- A Seneca woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting was reported at an area gas station Feb. 3.

According to a Seneca Police Department report, a woman told officers that she and Latoya Emry, 32, got into a fight at Mullen’s Bar Saturday.

The woman told police she then left the bar and Emry then shot at her multiple times in her vehicle at a nearby gas station.

According to the report, officers found six bullet holes in the vehicle.

She was arrested Monday and was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and malicious injury to personal property.