Travelers Rest man dies from injuries in Jan. accident, coroner says

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA)- An 84-year-old man, who was hit by a car back in January, has died.

According to Greenville County Coroner’s Office, a witness said James Edward Brehm, of Travelers Rest, was walking across a parking lot at a business on West Wade Boulevard in Greenville when he was hit by a vehicle that was backing out of a parking space on Jan. 26.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy revealed that Brehm died from blunt force trauma to the head.

He died on Feb. 2 at an area hospital.

Brehm’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Greer City Police Department.