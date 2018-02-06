Union Co. volunteer firefighter recovering

Union County, SC (WSPA) – Union County Volunteer Firefighter Dennis Howell is in the hospital recovering after he was hit by a car.

Now his family and coworkers are asking for prayers as he recovers.

Surveillance video from a nearby business show the accident and the events that led up to the incident, that put volunteer firefighter Dennis Howell in the hospital.

Capt. Kevin Powers of Union County Public Safety says “He put other people’s needs before his. Regardless how minor the needs is or major he was always willing to help out his fellow man or woman, it didn’t matter.”

Getting injured while helping others is a concern many first responders face.

On Feb. 3, Dennis Howell also known as “Smiley” stopped to help a motorist who hit a deer. That’s when another car ran into him and his truck.

“The night I got the message and got the call, the first thing they said was that he was helping somebody and I said that’s Smiley,” Powers said.

Now this volunteer firefighter is fighting to get well.

Powers said “I had an opportunity to go by the hospital and see him Sunday he was awake he was aware he knew who I was and he was able to answer questions”

After 30 years of walking these halls and riding these trucks to help others, those who knew Howell are asking for prayers for speedy recovery.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident, and tell us no charges have been filed.