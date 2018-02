CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – One person with a gunshot would has been taken an area hospital in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Department officials, the shooting occurred on Rutherford Road near Main Street.

The shooting victim was taken the hospital and several others are currently in custody.

Police said there is no threat to the surrounding area.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.