2 bodies found in SC field covered in debris

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in a field in the Fairmont area Tuesday afternoon.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey identified the bodies as those of 31-year-old Steven Matthew McCray and 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Smith.

Sealey says deputies received a call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding two people found deceased in an open field. The bodies were covered with debris in a field on Collins Mill Road off of Highway 35.

Sheriff Sealey says investigators are treating both deaths as a homicide, but autopsies will have to be performed before a cause of death is determined.