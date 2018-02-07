Calhoun Falls police chief resigns

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Calhoun Falls police chief has put in his resignation after less than a year on the job, according to the Index Journal.

Chief Arnie Fisher told us last spring when he started that he would need to bring on more officers to safely protect the citizens of the town.

In his resignation letter obtained by the Index Journal, the lack of funding to hire those officers is the reason Fisher is leaving the department.

Before Fisher, the department was staffed by just one officer, which caused concern in the community.

“I know several people who have moved away due to the fact that the town is declining in terms of economy, as well as the fact that they don’t feel safe,” Brandi Anderson said. “I do believe more people are likely to move away if we don’t get more police.”

Community members told us they just want answers on why there is no funding for their safety.

We’ve reached out to the mayor for answers, and we’re waiting to hear back.