Cherokee Co. Magistrate employee charged with embezzlement

An 8 month investigation into missing funds in the Cherokee County Magistrate Office, has ended with an arrest.

Angela Mabry was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Wednesday for Embezzlement of Public Funds, valued at $10,000 or more.

Warrants state that Mabry was in charge of the collection of money and processing payments for the Magistrate’s Office, as well as collecting money from other clerks and depositing them in the bank.

An audit revealed discrepancies between the amount of money Mabry received and the amount that was deposited in the bank, said the warrant. Those missing funds were more than $10,000.

7News has reached out to the Cherokee County Magistrate’s Office to get Mabry’s current employment status.

Last June, we were told that two employees were placed on administrative leave without pay. There’s no word if one of those employees was Mabry.