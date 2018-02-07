DHEC offering free HIV/STD testing

(WSPA) — Free testing for HIV and STDs will be offered in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Health officials say tests will be available at S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) clinics and local HIV testing sites.

Ali Mansaray with DHEC said many people don’t know their HIV status and have never been tested.

“African-Americans comprise only 28 percent of the state’s total population, but account for 69 percent of all people living with HIV in South Carolina, a grave disproportionate burden or impact,” Mansaray said in a statement.

Free testing will be available in the Upstate on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

For more information, call 1-800-322-2437 or visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/HIV.