Flu season expected to last another 4-6 weeks

(WCMH) – The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows the number of hospitalizations continues to climb, topping the previous high, set two years ago.

One out of 14 doctors visits, a patient is complaining of flu symptoms, the highest amount in almost a decade.

The worst part about all of this is doctors are estimating we’ve got another 4-6 weeks left at a minimum for the flu season.

“People are going to the extremes of temperature and they’re nasal mucosa is drying or running and basically their immune system is suppressed and they now have more chances of it being acquired by other folks that have the virus,” said Dr. Brian Weeks from OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital.

He said the staff is taking every precaution against spreading the flu.

“We provide masks to people in the lobby, both to visitors and the patients to try to decrease the amount of exposure from droplets,” said Dr. Weeks.

Dr. Weeks said some flu patients are also showing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

“Some people have GI symptoms with that, so GI complaints in addition to the upper respiratory stuff,” he said. “We seem to be seeing more of that maybe this year than we have in years past.”

Dr. Weeks said it’s important to be vigilant with hand washing and covering your cough/sneeze.