Greenville Zoo to announce baby giraffe’s name Friday

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo will announce the name of the new baby giraffe Friday morning.

The name of the girl – born on January 31 – will be revealed at a news conference Friday at 10:00 a.m.

You can submit a name for consideration – with a contribution to the Greenville Zoo – by clicking here.

Zoo officials say at her neonatal exam on February 1, the calf was 6’2″ and weighed 157 pounds. She is just an inch taller than Tatu and is three inches taller than Kiko after they were born in previous years at the zoo.

The Greenville Zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. After being closed for annual, routine maintenance.