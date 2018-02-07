Gvl Co. Council ordinance hopes to protect outdoor animals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council took steps to further protect against animal cruelty.
Tuesday evening, council had the first reading of an amended ordinance. The ordinance would require people provide adequate shelter for animals.
“Primarily for people who have larger dogs that are tethered outside that there is adequate shelter and housing, so they’re not left out in the cold or inclement weather…We just don’t think that’s good enough in Greenville County,” Councilman Ennis Fant said.
If a larger dog is outside, the ordinance states the shelter should be moistureproof and windproof and should be a reasonable size to allow retention of body heat. It also says the structure should include a sufficient amount of hay, straw, wood chips, or blankets for bedding.
Dieterich goes through neighborhoods including Berea, Judson, and Nicholtown looking for dogs to help. He says he often sees problems with the housing dogs are provided.