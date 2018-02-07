Help find missing teen Lauren Floyd from Richland Co.

(NEWS RELEASE) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing person.

The Sheriff states that Lauren Floyd was last seen on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at a residence off Broad River Road. Lauren has not been in contact with her family since Friday, January 26, 2018; this has caused great concerned and is very uncharacteristic of Lauren.

Lauren is described as a white female, 5’ 0” tall, blonde and brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about Lauren (images attached to this release) should call, email or text your anonymous tip to Crimestoppers CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.