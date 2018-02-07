Help find missing woman Sylvia Kennedy from Asheville

Asheville, NC (NEWS RELEASE) – The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing person, Sylvia Kennedy. Family Preservation Services last spoke with Kennedy on January 16. She was reported missing yesterday, February 6.

Sylvia Kennedy is described as a Native American female, approximately 5’6″ tall, 200 lbs., with dark hair and dark eyes. Kennedy suffers from mental health conditions and is currently without her prescribed medications.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Sylvia Kennedy they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.