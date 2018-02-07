Help police find suspect in 7-Eleven robbery in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a local convenience store.

According to police department news release, the robbery occurred at 7-Eleven, located at 1710 E. Greenville St., Monday around 5:10 a.m.

The man then left the store in an unknown direction.

Police said the man was wearing a red and black coat, a zip up hoodie, two-tone pants and a white pair of white and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to Lt. Carla Roberson at 864-221-8980.