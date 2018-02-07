Henderson Co. gives waste hauler 30 days to address complaints

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A trash hauler has 30 days to clean up its act or lose its permit in a North Carolina county.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reports residents have sent the Henderson County Board of Commissioners a slew of complaints following Waste Pro’s takeover of routes servicing 8,000 residences in Henderson and Transylvania counties, a significant increase from its previous portfolio of 800 homes.

The board gave the company a 30-day notice Monday to address concerns it’s mixing trash in with recycling and failing to pick up trash along its designated routes.

Waste Pro Division Manager John Witherspoon told the board the company will rectify errors within 30 days, and credit customers for the weeks trash wasn’t picked up.

Waste Pro is one of 14 permitted residential waste haulers in the county.