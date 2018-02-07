It’s National Signing Day, Part Two

What was typically a day of frenzy in years past, the first Wednesday in February known which served as National Signing Day for high school football players making their commitments official to college, has a significantly different feel to it this year.

A long-desired-by-coaches earlier signing day in December led to most major prospects putting their names on the dotted lines and, thus, taking the suspense out of today’s proceedings.

Nonetheless, both Clemson and South Carolina and awaiting choices by a hand full of players.

Among the players Clemson is in on is five-star wide receiver Justyn Ross of Phenix City, AL, who’s deciding between the Tigers and Alabama.

The Gamecocks hope to land Georgia DL John Mincey among the two or three players they hope to still sign.

Several area players will confirm their college plans Wednesday including Greenwood wide receiver Sam Pinckney, who holds several school records, and he’ll sign with Georgia State.

Christ Church kicker Cliff Gandis is also bound for Atlanta as he’ll sign with Georgia Tech.

Several others will sign with other FBS, FCS, and Division II schools and we’ll have coverage throughout the day on 7 News and at wspa.com.