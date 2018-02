GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man who was arrested after his 2-year-old foster child drowned in a pool over Labor Day weekend in 2016 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Travis Wagner was arrested for homicide by child abuse after Za’Marion Wilcox died at their community pool.

Wilcox reportedly fell in the pool while Wagner was responsible for him.

Wagner pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge of unlawful neglect of a child and will serve two years probation.