Man pistol whipped during attempted robbery outside Asheville Mall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)–Police are searching for suspects after a man was assaulted in an attempted robbery outside Asheville Mall.

Asheville police said in a release the victim works at the mall. Police say he was walking to his car around 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 1 when two suspects attempted to rob him.

One suspect armed with a handgun demanded money from the victim, police say.

The victim was pistol whipped before the suspects fled towards the intersection of South Tunnel and Tunnel Road.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries were described as non life threatening.

The suspects are described as black males. Police say they were wearing dark colored clothes at the time of the crime.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or had information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.