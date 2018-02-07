NC deputy fired after arrest for bank robbery

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery and fired from his job.

The Dispatch of Lexington reports Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said Jeff Athey had been arrested on Tuesday for a bank robbery in Rowan County, and was fired once the information was verified.

Grice said no one was injured. The sheriff said he was “as shocked and appalled as anyone else at Mr. Athey’s behavior.

Local media outlets report Athey is accused of robbing an F&M Bank branch in Rockwell. He was arrested around 4 p.m. No further word on his status was available Tuesday night.