New weight loss trend, ‘souping’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A hot bowl of soup is nice during the cold winter months or when you’re sick, but how about for weight loss?

‘Souping’ is a new trend you might consider. Right now Pinterest has it ranked in their top 10 food trends for the year.

According to a professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State, binding water into food helps keep your stomach fuller for longer. Unlike ‘juicing’, soup can help stabilize blood sugar for more sustained energy. Plus, the water in soup adds weight and volume, so you get full without all the unwanted calories.