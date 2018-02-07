Protective vests donated to 2 K9s in Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says a charity has donated protective vests for two of their K9s.

Deputies say K9 Annie and K9 Sandy received the vests from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests are embroidered with “In memory of K9 Jethro – Canton, OH Police Department.”

Vested Interest in K9s provides bullet and stab protective vests to law enforcement agencies throughout the country.

The program is open to police dogs actively employed in the United States who are certified and at least 20 months old.