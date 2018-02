Related Coverage SpaceX’s big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

(WSPA)–When SpaceX launched its rocket Tuesday, the cargo included a red electric Tesla Roadster.

The sports car is now in orbit above the earth with a mannequin in the driver’s seat named Starman. The name is inspired by the classic David Bowie song.

Starman also has his own live YouTube channel.

Click or tap here for live views of Starman.