Signing Day: Tigers add defensive back to 2018 football recruiting class

(WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to fill remaining spots in their 2018 football recruiting classes.

Wednesday is National Signing Day, but the vast majority of prospects signed with schools during the new signing period in December. Clemson signed 15 prospects and USC got 20 signatures in the first period.

Clemson got good news early in the day when defensive back Mario Goodrich III from Kansas City, Missouri signed with the Tigers over LSU and Georgia.

The Tigers were unable to get a signing from highly touted defensive back Patrick Surtain Jr. who picked Alabama over the Tigers and LSU.

South Carolina shored up a verbal commitment from offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum from Tucker, Georgia.