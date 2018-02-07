Troopers: Fatal crash in Inman

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash in Inman.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Hannon Road.

7 News crew at the scene said it appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Holly Springs Baptist Church. Crew said Hannon Road was blocked near Culbreth Road about an hour later.

This is a developing story.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

