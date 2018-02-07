Tuesday’s High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 92, Dreher 81

Academic Magnet 82, Woodland 78

Ashley Ridge 67, Wando 57

Berkeley 63, Colleton County 57

Blue Ridge 68, Eastside 61

Blythewood 69, White Knoll 60

Boiling Springs 70, James F. Byrnes 49

Camden 61, Indian Land 53

Cane Bay 63, Beaufort 49

Cardinal Newman 81, Laurence Manning Academy 73

Chapman 80, Broome 72

Chester 95, Fairfield Central 39

Chesterfield 46, North Central 37

Clinton 55, Woodruff 47

Darlington 62, Crestwood 46

Dutch Fork 50, Spring Valley 46

Easley 80, Woodmont 76

Edisto 54, Gilbert 52

Fort Dorchester 68, West Ashley 55

Fort Mill 73, Northwestern 72

Garrett Academy of Technology 70, North Charleston 62

Georgetown 42, Waccamaw 35

Goose Creek 57, James Island 46

Gray Collegiate Academy 69, Eau Claire 46

Great Falls 60, McBee 50

Greenville 56, D.W. Daniel 41

Greenwood 76, Riverside 49

Greer 50, Union County 38

Hammond 61, Augusta Christian, Ga. 32

Heathwood Hall 62, Ben Lippen 50

Hilton Head Christian Academy 46, John Paul II 44

Hilton Head Prep 45, Bethesda Academy 38

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 65, Blackville-Hilda 47

Irmo 75, River Bluff 71

J.L. Mann 53, Westside 49

Lake City 70, Aynor 35

Lakewood 59, Lugoff-Elgin 51

Landrum 71, Greer Middle College 42

Lewisville 60, Lamar 44

Loris 79, Dillon 58

Low Country Prep 51, North Myrtle Beach Christian 33

Myrtle Beach 55, Marlboro County 44

Newberry Academy 69, Mid-Carolina 43

North Augusta 59, Midland Valley 49

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Lower Richland 41

Palmetto Christian Academy 59, Robert E. Lee Academy 56

Pee Dee Academy 51, Dillon Christian 47

Porter-Gaud 96, First Baptist 64

Powdersville 59, Palmetto 58

R.B. Stall 77, Hilton Head Island 55

Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, Denmark-Olar 49

Ridge View 76, York Comprehensive 72

Rock Hill 44, Clover 43

Saluda 58, C.A. Johnson 30

Silver Bluff 78, Barnwell 45

South Aiken 60, Airport 45

Southside 65, Carolina High and Academy 56

Spartanburg 69, Gaffney 58

Spartanburg Day 93, Oakbrook Prep 54

St. Andrew’s 74, Colleton Prep 40

St. Joseph 57, Chesnee 45

Summerville 55, Stratford 41

Sumter 59, Carolina Forest 40

Swansea 70, Brookland-Cayce 46

Thomas Sumter Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 41

Travelers Rest 72, Pickens 36

W.J. Keenan 55, Fox Creek 49

Wade Hampton (H) 68, Mauldin 58

West Florence 50, Conway 49

Westwood 62, South Pointe 53

Williston-Elko 68, North 56

Wilson 88, St. James 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 60, Dreher 48

Airport 29, South Aiken 25

Andrew Jackson 47, Lee Central 45

Barnwell 52, Silver Bluff 48

Batesburg-Leesville 61, Calhoun County 33

Beaufort Academy 60, Thomas Heyward Academy 32

Belton-Honea Path 46, Wren 34

Ben Lippen 44, Heathwood Hall 37

Berea 60, Emerald 55

Berkeley 40, Colleton County 26

Camden 51, Indian Land 33

Cane Bay 45, Beaufort 36

Cardinal Newman 71, Laurence Manning Academy 35

Carolina Forest 43, Sumter 42

Chapman 55, Broome 48

Chesnee 27, St. Joseph 20

Christ Church Episcopal 67, Blacksburg 24

Coastal Christian Prep 65, Charleston Collegiate 32

Colleton Prep 61, St. Andrew’s 33

Covenant Christian 45, South Aiken Baptist 37

Crestwood 47, Darlington 38

Dillon 56, Loris 47

Fairfield Central 54, Chester 31

First Baptist 50, Porter-Gaud 42

Fort Dorchester 63, West Ashley 59

Fort Mill 51, Northwestern 27

Gaffney 51, Spartanburg 42

Georgetown 60, Waccamaw 21

Goose Creek 60, James Island 25

Greenville 64, D.W. Daniel 55

Greenwood 49, Riverside 18

Greer 58, Union County 47

Hammond 65, Augusta Christian, Ga. 23

Hilton Head Christian Academy 44, John Paul II 37

Irmo 54, River Bluff 23

James F. Byrnes 42, Boiling Springs 32

Lake City 48, Aynor 14

Lamar 63, Lewisville 24

Landrum 61, Greer Middle College 29

Lower Richland 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 34

May River 45, Wade Hampton (H) 39

Mid-Carolina 73, Newberry 32

Myrtle Beach 75, Marlboro County 13

Ninety Six 34, Liberty 22

North Augusta 54, Midland Valley 21

Powdersville 56, Palmetto 43

R.B. Stall 57, Hilton Head Island 21

Richland Northeast 63, Lancaster 31

Ridge Spring-Monetta 58, Denmark-Olar 54

Ridge View 54, York Comprehensive 33

Rock Hill 59, Clover 49

Saluda 55, C.A. Johnson 27

Socastee 56, South Florence 45

South Pointe 69, Westwood 60

Southside 48, Carolina Academy 38

Southside Christian 46, Abbeville 25

Spartanburg Day 52, Oakbrook Prep 23

Spring Valley 70, Dutch Fork 66

Summerville 47, Stratford 21

Swansea 53, Brookland-Cayce 41

Timmonsville 56, Governors School 51

Wagener-Salley 49, Estill 46

Wando 38, Ashley Ridge 28

Williston-Elko 49, North 43

Woodland 45, Academic Magnet 34

Woodmont 71, Easley 29

