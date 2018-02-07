Tuesday’s High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 92, Dreher 81
Academic Magnet 82, Woodland 78
Ashley Ridge 67, Wando 57
Berkeley 63, Colleton County 57
Blue Ridge 68, Eastside 61
Blythewood 69, White Knoll 60
Boiling Springs 70, James F. Byrnes 49
Camden 61, Indian Land 53
Cane Bay 63, Beaufort 49
Cardinal Newman 81, Laurence Manning Academy 73
Chapman 80, Broome 72
Chester 95, Fairfield Central 39
Chesterfield 46, North Central 37
Clinton 55, Woodruff 47
Darlington 62, Crestwood 46
Dutch Fork 50, Spring Valley 46
Easley 80, Woodmont 76
Edisto 54, Gilbert 52
Fort Dorchester 68, West Ashley 55
Fort Mill 73, Northwestern 72
Garrett Academy of Technology 70, North Charleston 62
Georgetown 42, Waccamaw 35
Goose Creek 57, James Island 46
Gray Collegiate Academy 69, Eau Claire 46
Great Falls 60, McBee 50
Greenville 56, D.W. Daniel 41
Greenwood 76, Riverside 49
Greer 50, Union County 38
Hammond 61, Augusta Christian, Ga. 32
Heathwood Hall 62, Ben Lippen 50
Hilton Head Christian Academy 46, John Paul II 44
Hilton Head Prep 45, Bethesda Academy 38
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 65, Blackville-Hilda 47
Irmo 75, River Bluff 71
J.L. Mann 53, Westside 49
Lake City 70, Aynor 35
Lakewood 59, Lugoff-Elgin 51
Landrum 71, Greer Middle College 42
Lewisville 60, Lamar 44
Loris 79, Dillon 58
Low Country Prep 51, North Myrtle Beach Christian 33
Myrtle Beach 55, Marlboro County 44
Newberry Academy 69, Mid-Carolina 43
North Augusta 59, Midland Valley 49
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 55, Lower Richland 41
Palmetto Christian Academy 59, Robert E. Lee Academy 56
Pee Dee Academy 51, Dillon Christian 47
Porter-Gaud 96, First Baptist 64
Powdersville 59, Palmetto 58
R.B. Stall 77, Hilton Head Island 55
Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, Denmark-Olar 49
Ridge View 76, York Comprehensive 72
Rock Hill 44, Clover 43
Saluda 58, C.A. Johnson 30
Silver Bluff 78, Barnwell 45
South Aiken 60, Airport 45
Southside 65, Carolina High and Academy 56
Spartanburg 69, Gaffney 58
Spartanburg Day 93, Oakbrook Prep 54
St. Andrew’s 74, Colleton Prep 40
St. Joseph 57, Chesnee 45
Summerville 55, Stratford 41
Sumter 59, Carolina Forest 40
Swansea 70, Brookland-Cayce 46
Thomas Sumter Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 41
Travelers Rest 72, Pickens 36
W.J. Keenan 55, Fox Creek 49
Wade Hampton (H) 68, Mauldin 58
West Florence 50, Conway 49
Westwood 62, South Pointe 53
Williston-Elko 68, North 56
Wilson 88, St. James 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 60, Dreher 48
Airport 29, South Aiken 25
Andrew Jackson 47, Lee Central 45
Barnwell 52, Silver Bluff 48
Batesburg-Leesville 61, Calhoun County 33
Beaufort Academy 60, Thomas Heyward Academy 32
Belton-Honea Path 46, Wren 34
Ben Lippen 44, Heathwood Hall 37
Berea 60, Emerald 55
Berkeley 40, Colleton County 26
Camden 51, Indian Land 33
Cane Bay 45, Beaufort 36
Cardinal Newman 71, Laurence Manning Academy 35
Carolina Forest 43, Sumter 42
Chapman 55, Broome 48
Chesnee 27, St. Joseph 20
Christ Church Episcopal 67, Blacksburg 24
Coastal Christian Prep 65, Charleston Collegiate 32
Colleton Prep 61, St. Andrew’s 33
Covenant Christian 45, South Aiken Baptist 37
Crestwood 47, Darlington 38
Dillon 56, Loris 47
Fairfield Central 54, Chester 31
First Baptist 50, Porter-Gaud 42
Fort Dorchester 63, West Ashley 59
Fort Mill 51, Northwestern 27
Gaffney 51, Spartanburg 42
Georgetown 60, Waccamaw 21
Goose Creek 60, James Island 25
Greenville 64, D.W. Daniel 55
Greenwood 49, Riverside 18
Greer 58, Union County 47
Hammond 65, Augusta Christian, Ga. 23
Hilton Head Christian Academy 44, John Paul II 37
Irmo 54, River Bluff 23
James F. Byrnes 42, Boiling Springs 32
Lake City 48, Aynor 14
Lamar 63, Lewisville 24
Landrum 61, Greer Middle College 29
Lower Richland 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 34
May River 45, Wade Hampton (H) 39
Mid-Carolina 73, Newberry 32
Myrtle Beach 75, Marlboro County 13
Ninety Six 34, Liberty 22
North Augusta 54, Midland Valley 21
Powdersville 56, Palmetto 43
R.B. Stall 57, Hilton Head Island 21
Richland Northeast 63, Lancaster 31
Ridge Spring-Monetta 58, Denmark-Olar 54
Ridge View 54, York Comprehensive 33
Rock Hill 59, Clover 49
Saluda 55, C.A. Johnson 27
Socastee 56, South Florence 45
South Pointe 69, Westwood 60
Southside 48, Carolina Academy 38
Southside Christian 46, Abbeville 25
Spartanburg Day 52, Oakbrook Prep 23
Spring Valley 70, Dutch Fork 66
Summerville 47, Stratford 21
Swansea 53, Brookland-Cayce 41
Timmonsville 56, Governors School 51
Wagener-Salley 49, Estill 46
Wando 38, Ashley Ridge 28
Williston-Elko 49, North 43
Woodland 45, Academic Magnet 34
Woodmont 71, Easley 29
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)