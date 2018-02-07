United Community Bank robbed in Spartanburg, 2 men on the run

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are looking for two men accused of robbing United Community Bank on E. Main St.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say two masked men wearing all black demanding money.

They did not show a gun and ran away with money on Montview St.

No one was hurt.

Police think they were able to get away in an unknown vehicle.

The suspects are described as having medium to small builds, 5’8″ to 6′ tall. One man was wearing grey sweatpants, a dark hoodie and a mask. The other is wearing dark blue jeans, a dark hoodie and a mask.

Information on any incident can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or text information to our TIP Line at 864.573.0000.