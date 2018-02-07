Child tests positive for marijuana, woman charged says report

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Buffalo woman was arrested after deputies say a child tested positive for marijuana.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office charged Ashley Renea Willard, 24, with child neglect.

The S.C. Department of Social Services notified deputies on Jan. 31 that a child had tested positive for marijuana.

Willard tested positive for marijuana on Jan. 13, according to a report. DSS also tested a sample of the child’s hair, which came back positive for the drug, the report says.

Willard was booked into the Union County jail on Tuesday.