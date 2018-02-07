Water main break affecting apartments, service in Asheville

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – A 10-inch water main break has caused a loss of service for a number of customers in Asheville Wednesday morning.

Heavy water was coming from the break according to a tweet from the Asheville Fire Department.

The first report was the rushing water was affecting four units of Palisades Apartments. The Red Cross has responded to help those residents.

The water department was on the scene.

Asheville Fire also reports the break has affected water service from Long Shoals Road to Rock Hill Road on both sides including Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek.

The City of Asheville estimates repairs will take until early Wednesday afternoon.