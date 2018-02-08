2 hurt after truck hits several trees in Greer crash

GREER, S.C. (WSPA)–Police say two people were hurt when a truck ran off a road and crashed into several trees.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Brushy Creek Road near Kingscreek Drive in Greer.

Greer Police Department said in a release that a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche went off the right side of the road and struck several trees.

A driver and passenger were both hospitalized.

Police say the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver appears to have non life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greer Police Department.