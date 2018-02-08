5 accused in Greenville shooting appear for bond hearing

Related Coverage Driver shot in head, 5 charged in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Five people accused in a shooting in Greenville Wednesday afternoon are set to appear in court this afternoon for a bond hearing.

We reported last night that Jaquan Devonta Dodd,18, Curtis Lee Collins, 19, Damous Chavon Beasley, 22, Xavier Miguel Concepcion, 22, and Justin Dashun Miller, 22, were all arrested after a man was shot in the head while driving on Rutherford Road near Main Street.

Dodd was charged with conspiracy.

He was given a $7,500 bond, ordered to wear electronic monitoring and house arrest.

Collins was charged with conspiracy and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

He given a $23,000 bond, ordered to wear electronic monitoring and house arrest.

Beasley was charged with conspiracy.

He was given a $7,500 bond, ordered to wear electronic monitoring and house arrest.

Concepcion was charged with accessory after the fact and interfering with police. He also had two charges pending at the time of the crime.

He was given a $25,000 bond ordered to wear electronic monitoring and house arrest.

Miller was charged with conspiracy and interfering with police.

He was given a $7,500 surety bond, ordered to wear electronic monitoring and house arrest.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller said the driver was shot in the head from another car and a passenger in the victim’s vehicle was able to guide their vehicle to a nearby parking lot where it crashed.

Miller said two people were detained at the vehicles, two others were captured after a brief chase and one person was taken into custody after a hit-and-run.

The fifth suspect was reportedly involved in the hit-and-run crash and left the scene of that crash. Officers chased that person in the area of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Chick Springs Road.

The victim remained in the hospital in intensive care as of Thursday morning.

Miller said at a news conference that officers found a gun in one of the suspect vehicles.