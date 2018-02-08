Church plans for the future one year after sanctuary fire



SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s been one year to the day that a fire destroyed the sanctuary at Advent United Methodist Church in Simpsonville.

The fire started during the renovation of the sanctuary when hot slag got into the wall.

The church has been holding service in a gym converted into a sanctuary. They say it’s been tough to facilitate their 2,000 member congregation with less space.

Senior Pastor Michael Turner says the church hopes to break ground on a new sanctuary in March and finish construction in a one year time frame.

Pastor Turner has seen good come out of this tragedy. He says his congregation is even closer now.

“Even with all the grief and the pain of losing our sanctuary we have seen god move in our midst in powerful ways,” Turner said.

Advent United Methodist Church will hold a remembrance service at 6:30 pm to reflect on the year since the fire.