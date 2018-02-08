Clemson looking to expand Food and Nutrition Education Program

(Pendleton, SC) WSPA

The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program works in Title One schools and after school programs teaching caregivers how to cook in a healthy way.

It’s a Clemson based program that uses federal dollars and peer educators.

Now organizers said some of the funding has decreased but healthy food is always in demand.

They work with mothers of young children and youth in title one schools and have been doing so for more than 45 years.

The program started in 1969 and used to have a presence in each county but has since lost funding.

Organizers are trying to reestablish the program in certain counties to directly impact economic, obesity, and food insecurity challenges that hinder the health of our area.

These links provide more information on the program.

USDA Https://nifa.usda.gov/program/expanded-food-and-nutrition-education-program-efnep

Clemson https://www.clemson.edu/extension/food/efnep/