Downed power line expected to affect school traffic in Mills River

HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a road in Mills River is closed and it’s expected to impact nearby school traffic.

Parts of Butler Bridge Road near Fanning Fields Road will be closed until about noon Thursday, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the road closure will significantly affect Glenn C Marlow Elementary School traffic.

Parents and drivers are asked to be aware of traffic at the intersection of Butler Bridge and Fanning Fields Road. Access to Glenn Marlow will be from the southside Butler Bridge Road or Jeffress Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel in the area.

As of 7 a.m., deputies say crews with Duke Power are on the scene.