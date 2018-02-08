Stolen Laurens CPW truck crashes after chase, deputies say

GRAY COURT, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a person behind the wheel of a truck stolen from Laurens Commission of Public Works is in custody after leading officers on a chase.

Laurens County Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder said the sheriff’s office was notified by Laurens Police Department that a pickup truck was stolen from the utility company on Thursday morning.

The truck was later spotted and a police officer attempted to stop the vehicle. Reeder said the driver fled. The sheriff’s office joined in the pursuit, which ended when the driver crashed into a field off Highway 221 near Ora Road.

Deputies say the driver was injured. The extent of his injuries and name was not immediately available.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.