Firefighters mourn loss of volunteer Harley Richardson

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The Holly Springs Fire Department in Inman is mourning the loss of volunteer firefighter, Harley Danyale Richardson.

Richardson died in a single-car crash on Hannon Road when she went off the road and hit a tree Wednesday.

Thursday, her fellow firefighters dropped the flag to half staff and displayed a firefighters uniform on the pole outside the fire station.

Many of them were the first responders on the scene of the crash that killed Richardson on Wednesday.

Her nickname around the station was “dory,” named for the “Finding Nemo” character known for her full of life personality and contagious smile.

Fire Chief Brent Blackwell says, “She was always outgoing, willing to do whatever, just an all around great person. We’re really going to miss her.”

Richardson’s equipment still hangs in her locker at the station.

Plans are being discussed to place plexi-glass around the locker as a permanent reminder of Richardson’s spirit and service to her community.