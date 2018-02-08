Greer man dead after truck rolls over him in driveway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Greer man died Thursday after he was rolled over by his truck he was working on in his driveway.

According to a Greenville County Coroner’s Office news release, Cody Ryan Tellier, 26, was working on his truck around 5:15 p.m. at his home on Moriah Lane when the truck apparently rolled over him.

Tellier’s truck then rolled and stopped in a neighbor’s yard.

According to the release, Lake Cunningham Fire Department and the Greenville EMS responded to the scene.

Tellier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.