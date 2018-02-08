Man accused in Lavonia Police shooting pleads guilty

FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – A man accused in the shooting of two Lavonia police officers in 2016 pleaded guilty in Franklin County court on Thursday.

According to the Franklin County Clerk of Court’s Office confirmed that Khari Gordon pleaded guilty in court.

We reported earlier that Lavonia Police Capt. Michael Schulman and Officer Jeffery Martin were shot during a traffic stop on Dec. 12, 2016.

Gordon was facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

According to the Franklin County Citizen Leader, Gordon was sentenced to 100 years following his guilty plea and will serve 50 years before he is eligible for parole.

We are working to gather more information about Gordon’s plea at this time.