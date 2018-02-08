Man arrested on child porn charges in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Johnny Andrew Mattison Jr., 38, of Greenville has been arrested on two charges connected to the exploitation of a minor, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators say Mattison had sexually explicit communications and encouraged a minor to create and send sexually explicit images.

He is charged with:

One count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment

One count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

He is in the Greenville Co. Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.