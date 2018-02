Missing McDowell Co. woman found unharmed - A woman reported missing in McDowell County, has been found unharmed in Lincoln County.

Volunteer firefighter remembered by Holly Springs Fire Dept. - An area fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own after she was killed in a crash in Inman on Wednesday.

Several Toys ‘R’ Us stores going out of business - The closing Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores now have some incredible mark-downs available.

5 accused in Greenville shooting appear for bond hearing - Five people accused in a shooting in Greenville Wednesday afternoon are set to appear in court this afternoon for a bond hearing.

Lawmakers push for budget vote to avert government shutdown - Lawmakers pushed to enact a massive budget deal Thursday along with a stopgap temporary measure to prevent a government shutdown at midnight…

Markets Right Now: Dow down 800 as stocks sink steadily - Stocks started to fall in early trading and extended their losses throughout the morning.

Woman dies from injuries in house fire in Laurens Co. - The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly house fire.

Conductor’s wife alleging negligence in deadly train crash - The wife of a conductor killed in a South Carolina train crash says two rail companies are to blame for her husband's death.

Man accused of stealing, crashing Laurens CPW truck in chase ID’d - Trooper Matt Souther said the driver -- later identified as Ricky Summerall, Jr., 34 -- was injured in the crash and taken to Greenville Mem…