Van pinned in school bus crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Fire crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus and van in Spartanburg.

Troopers report the crash happened a little after 8 a.m. Thursday on Chesnee Highway near Oaktree Road.

Witnesses tell us fire crews were working to free someone trapped in a van that was pinned between the school bus and a bridge.

Spartanburg School District 7 officials said 16 high school students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. Ten students were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. The bus was on its way to Whitlock Flexible Learning Center.

The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital. 7 News crew at the scene said the driver appeared alert at the scene.

None of the injuries are life threatening, according to Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Hovis said the school bus was turning right when it was hit by the van.

They are still investigating the crash.

