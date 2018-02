KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) – “You never know who or what you will come in contact with on prowler calls,” read a Facebook post by the Knoxville Police Department on Wednesday night. It turned out to be a 200-pound Vietnamese potbelly pig.

Police said the pig was just looking for a warm place to sleep in a northwest Knoxville neighborhood.

Video shared by the department showed police and animal control officers wrangling the pig into an animal control vehicle.

You can watch video of the capture below:

Can’t watch it on the app? Click here