INMAN, SC (WSPA) – An area fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own after she was killed in a crash in Inman on Wednesday.

We reported earlier that Harley Danyale Richardson, 20, of Inman, was killed after her SUV ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Richardson was a volunteer firefighter for the Holly Springs Fire Department.

On Thursday, the fire department issued the following statement about Richardson’s death on their Facebook page: